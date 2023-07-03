More traffic control planned for 4th of July Fireworks & Drones event at RELLIS campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the countdown narrows for the 4th of July fireworks at RELLIS Campus, those organizing the event have a few tips before you head out the door.

Travis Lacox, the sales director for Guard Hire, says they have been planning the route for drivers for months.

This year, it’s going to look a little different.

“Traffic is going to be very congested, that’s been a common thing that we’ve seen every year. So what we’re really asking people to do is be patient, and come early, we’re going to get everybody in. One of the biggest changes we did this year was for traffic direction purposes. So the [the entrance] we’re actually going to have them go in four different spots at the [entrance] at once that’s going to speed it up,” Lacox said. “In the past, we’ve done one to two at a time. Now, we’re gonna have four entries that should clear out SH-47 and SH-21 for us a lot quicker.”

Their main concern is safety. This is especially troublesome for Guard Hire when people begin parking along the highway.

This is not only dangerous, but it’s also illegal.

“They start pulling over and they’re getting out, it’s getting to be a big safety concern. Other drivers see it, some drivers still try to get around it. So that causes a lot of extra congestion,” he said. “There will be drivers that do not do what we ask and they will pull over and as you’re driving we had some very close calls last year where drivers were going down 21 and going down 47, people were getting out of their vehicles, and almost got hit.”

When leaving, Lacox says drivers will be directed to the highway they used to get to RELLIS.

In addition to RELLIS fireworks Tuesday night, the 20th Annual 4th of July Fireworks Show & Fundraiser is happening in Kurten.

This event is hosted by Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department every year to raise money and bring the community together. When residents get ready to head out the door, Firefighter Travis Rollins says it might be helpful to stop by and pick up your neighbor too.

“The Kurten Community Center itself that’s really just handicap parking and sponsor parking but there are adjacent lots and there’s a lot across the street but we would encourage you to carpool if you can. The fewer vehicles we can have out there the better,” Rollins said.

As a firefighter, Rollins also shared some tips for staying safe if you’re lighting fireworks from home. But, keep in mind they are not allowed inside Kurten, Bryan or College Station city limits.

“People give their kids sparklers, those things are scalding hot, those can get over a thousand degrees while the flame is making its way down that stick so be aware of that. If some of you’ve got roman candles and some of those handheld things, don’t point them at anybody. You’re dealing with explosives so just like anything, you know, use it responsibly and have safety precautions in place,” Rollins said.

