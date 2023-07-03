Treat of the Day: Rudder Rangers clean coach’s new accessible van

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week a group of Rudder Rangers spent the day cleaning Coach Calvin Hill’s new wheelchair-accessible van.

The beloved high school coach was involved in a crash when he was driving a bush for Santa’s Wonderland in November.

The students said they were happy to see Coach Hill and do something for the man who has done so much for them.

OnRamp, a local nonprofit that provides transportation to get people on the road to self-sufficiency, donated the van.

