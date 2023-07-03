Walker Lee Earns 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Card

TULUM, Mexico — Texas A&M men’s golf All-American Walker Lee ‘22 finished third in the PGA Tour Latinoamérica Totalplay Cup standings, earning his 2024 Korn Ferry Tour card.

Lee clinched a coveted top five spot in the Totalplay Cup standings with his 11th place finish at the Bupa Tour Championship, the final event of the PGA Tour Latinoamérica season. He finished the tournament at 1-under 287, five strokes off the pace.

The Houston native made the cut in 11 of his 12 tournaments, winning the Colombia Classic presented by Rocha Brothers for his first professional win just five months after graduation. Lee earned his first PGA Tour-affiliated tour membership with a second-place finish at the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

Lee claimed PING All-America honors on two occasions, named to the second team in 2020 and third team in 2022. In his senior season – 2021-22 – Lee had seven to-10 finishes, including fourth place at the NCAA Bryan Regional. He won five events during his career, including two Aggie Invitationals along with the Meridoe Intercollegiate, Marquette Invitational and Cabo Collegiate.

The Korn Ferry Tour is the final step on the way to the PGA Tour. A player can earn immediate promotion to the PGA Tour by winning three Korn Ferry Tour tournaments in one year. The top 30 players on the season-long standings at the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship also receive PGA Tour membership for the following season.

Chandler Phillips is currently playing on the Korn Ferry Tour. He won the season opening tournament The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. Phillips ranks 14th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list with 16 of the season’s 26 events completed.

This marks the final year for PGA Tour Latinoamérica. The entity is merging with PGA Tour Canada to form PGA Tour Americas

