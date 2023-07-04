B/CS Daughters of the American Revolution pay tribute to fallen soldiers and patriots

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The William Scott, La Villita, and the Come and Take It Chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) came together on Monday to pay tribute to the brave American soldiers and patriots who selflessly gave their lives and fortunes to secure the freedoms we cherish today.

The ceremony took place at Veterans Park in College Station.

Mary Shearer, a member of the William Scott Chapter, emphasized the importance of honoring those individuals who played a pivotal role in the fight for independence.

“It behooves us to honor these men and women that were so instrumental in making the war for independence work,” said Shearer.

As a gesture of respect and remembrance, the group held a prayer, recited the Pledge of Allegiance, and a roll call of patriots who fought and died for the cause of freedom. Additionally, a wreath was placed at the Patriots Memorial, serving as a symbol of gratitude and reverence for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

According to the nonprofit, DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism, and honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War.

