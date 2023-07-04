Be Remarkable: Richard Rhodes is a veteran and craftsman using his talents to serve the community in many ways

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last year, on Veteran’s Day, Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan held a special celebration of life to honor the memory of five veterans. The event was made even more remarkable by the efforts of Richard Rhodes, a local carpenter, and veteran himself. Rhodes crafted five custom wooden urns, each one unique and tailored to honor the life and service of each veteran.

Rhodes’s exceptional work has brought solace and comfort to numerous families, faith-based organizations, and nonprofits in the community. His talent for woodworking, combined with his deep sense of faith, has inspired him to use his abilities to serve others.

“The abilities that I have and the abilities that all people have, are given abilities from the Lord God Almighty. And to not use them, that is a big fat S-I-N sin,” said Rhodes, emphasizing the importance of utilizing one’s talents for the greater good.

The creation of custom urns for the veterans was just one example of Rhodes’s dedication to his community. He has selflessly donated countless hours to projects that benefit those in need. One notable endeavor involved helping to build and renovate duplexes for clients at Peacock Legacy of Hope, a nonprofit organization that provides shelter to mothers and children who have experienced family violence. Rhodes’s construction skills have also been instrumental in the construction and renovation of cabins at Waters Edge Encampment, a Christian youth camp located in Crockett.

In addition to these philanthropic endeavors, Rhodes has shown his commitment to honoring veterans in a unique way. He designed and built a trike specifically for motorcyclists and veterans to use during funeral processions. This thoughtful gesture exemplifies Rhodes’s compassion and respect for others.

“He is the epitome of ‘Be Remarkable’. Richard is remarkable in a lot of ways, and he makes other people shine,” remarked Charles Rogers, a close friend of Rhodes, who nominated Rhoades for the Be Remarkable award.

Recognizing the extraordinary contributions of Richard Rhodes, KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers have proudly awarded him with the Be Remarkable award this week.

The Be Remarkable Award celebrates individuals who go above and beyond to make a difference in their community. Rhodes plans to utilize the $500 prize to continue his mission of paying it forward and supporting the local community.

Richard Rhodes’s unwavering dedication to serving others, especially veterans, is an inspiration to all. His acts of kindness, craftsmanship, and commitment to the well-being of those around him exemplify the true spirit of Veteran’s Day and the values that make a community thrive.

