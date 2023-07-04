Best photo ops around town

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Plan a fun day to say “cheese” and take some photos for your social media feed!

Abigail Noel from Destination Bryan joined The Three to find places to take the perfect pics.

“The first stop on our walk around Bryan is the W 31st Street murals,” said Noel. “You can see behind me, we have five super large murals done by various artists and this project was completed in September of 2017. The mother-daughter duo of Renovation Wranglers was the brain child behind this wonderful project.”

Next up, we went over to the Casa Rodriguez murals in Downtown Bryan located at 300 N Bryan.

The “feed me tacos and call me pretty” and “feed me queso y dame un beso” murals will make for great photos.

As you stroll around Downtown Bryan there are more murals and spots for photo ops.

“There are some really incredible statues over by the Carnegie History Center,” said Noel.

You can also go out to Lake Walk to walk up the tower. Noel says the view of Kyle Field from the top of the tower is a must.

Finally, head over to Midtown Park.

”Checkout the giant Bryan, TX letters. That’s a spot you don’t want to miss!”

For more beautiful spots to check out in Bryan check out the Destination Bryan website.

