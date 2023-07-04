Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023
(Gray News) - July Fourth is not a day off from President Joe Biden.

Biden returns from a holiday weekend in Delaware to address members of the National Education Association during an event Tuesday. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden.

They are hosting a barbecue this afternoon for military families, and this evening, Biden and the first lady are scheduled to take part in a South Lawn celebration with service members, veterans and their families.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

