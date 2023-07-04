Brazos Heritage Society hosts ‘Old-fashioned’ Fourth of July celebration

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Heritage Society celebrated the Fourth of July with a historical bang.

The ‘Old-fashioned’ Fourth of July celebration kicked off at 9:30 a.m. and featured live music, free watermelon, a flag procession and a children’s parade with participants riding bikes, scooters, wagons and strollers.

“The fireworks and things and the light shows are fantastic, but this gets people together and gets them to talk to each other,” said Stephanie Hilliard, President of the Brazos Heritage Society. “It’s just a great way for us to bring the community together, celebrate the holiday and just enjoy each other.”

For more information about the Brazos Heritage Society or future events, click here.

