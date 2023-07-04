Brazos Valley Veterans reflect on the meaning of Independence Day

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -As the July 4th holiday approaches, many individuals are eagerly preparing for barbecues and fireworks shows.

However, for veterans, Independence Day holds a much deeper significance. Local veterans gathered at the Wall of Honor at the Brazos Valley Veterans Park in College Station on Monday, sharing their thoughts on what this sacred holiday truly means to them.

Wall of Honor at the Brazos Valley Veterans Park in College Station.
Wall of Honor at the Brazos Valley Veterans Park in College Station.(KBTX)

Among those veterans present were Army Veteran John Velasquez, Army Veteran Mike Southerland, and Marine Veteran Larry Johnson. All, come from families steeped in American military history, with a long line of relatives who have served in the armed forces.

Army Veteran John Velasquez, Army Veteran Mike Southerland, and Marine Veteran Larry Johnson.
Army Veteran John Velasquez, Army Veteran Mike Southerland, and Marine Veteran Larry Johnson.(KBTX)

Velasquez, whose family boasts numerous members who have served in the military, expressed the importance of freedom as one of the most crucial lessons of Independence Day.

“You and I today live in a free society, and the flag of our nation, that flag right there—the U.S. flag—flies over free people because of the sacrifices that men and women have made to give us our freedom and independence,” said Velasquez.

Army Veteran John Velasquez.
Army Veteran John Velasquez.(KBTX)

Southerland, who served as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, views Independence Day as a time to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield.

“Remember the people that sacrificed for this country over the years, from the beginning to now, and not just think about the celebrations but stop for a moment to think about them, thank them for their service,” said Southerland.

Army veteran Mike Southerland.
Army veteran Mike Southerland.(KBTX)

Johnson, who served as a Marine in Vietnam, the Wall of Honor holds a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made for the nation’s independence.

“People die and get wounded and have their lives messed up for the rest of their lives being in battles, wars, and conflicts,” said Johnson.

“I want people to remember that it was, that people gave their lives for this holiday. Got to remember that freedom is not free, and everybody enjoys the day and enjoys their families. Some of us can’t do that,” Johnson added.

Marine veteran Larry Johnson.
Marine veteran Larry Johnson.(KBTX)

As Americans celebrate Independence Day Tuesday, Velasquez, Southerland, and Johnson encourage everyone to take a moment to remember and honor those who have made enormous sacrifices for our freedoms.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tarrant County Ellie Breaux was crowned from a field of 57 young women all competing for...
Miss Texas 2023 is crowned, will represent the state in Miss America
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Police say a 34-year-old man died of his injuries after he dove headfirst from a 40-foot...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Texas lake
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to...
The wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory and snarling summer plans
After a suspected hit and run a College Station business is hoping they will be able to get...
College Station business falls victim to alleged hit-and-run

Latest News

The former Chairman and CEO of First City Bank of Bryan, Marshall Bookman Peters has died.
Former Chairman and CEO of First City Bank of Bryan dies
Ahead of the 4th of July, Elizabeth Lutheran Church in Caldwell held it’s 27th 3rd of July...
Elizabeth Lutheran Church holds 27th 3rd of July Celebration
B/CS Daughters of the American Revolution pay tribute to fallen soldiers and patriots
B/CS Daughters of the American Revolution pay tribute to fallen soldiers and patriots
The former Chairman and CEO of First City Bank of Bryan, Marshall Bookman Peters has died.
Former Chairman and CEO of First City Bank of Bryan dies