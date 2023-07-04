Brazos Valley Veterans reflect on the meaning of Independence Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -As the July 4th holiday approaches, many individuals are eagerly preparing for barbecues and fireworks shows.

However, for veterans, Independence Day holds a much deeper significance. Local veterans gathered at the Wall of Honor at the Brazos Valley Veterans Park in College Station on Monday, sharing their thoughts on what this sacred holiday truly means to them.

Among those veterans present were Army Veteran John Velasquez, Army Veteran Mike Southerland, and Marine Veteran Larry Johnson. All, come from families steeped in American military history, with a long line of relatives who have served in the armed forces.

Velasquez, whose family boasts numerous members who have served in the military, expressed the importance of freedom as one of the most crucial lessons of Independence Day.

“You and I today live in a free society, and the flag of our nation, that flag right there—the U.S. flag—flies over free people because of the sacrifices that men and women have made to give us our freedom and independence,” said Velasquez.

Southerland, who served as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, views Independence Day as a time to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield.

“Remember the people that sacrificed for this country over the years, from the beginning to now, and not just think about the celebrations but stop for a moment to think about them, thank them for their service,” said Southerland.

Johnson, who served as a Marine in Vietnam, the Wall of Honor holds a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made for the nation’s independence.

“People die and get wounded and have their lives messed up for the rest of their lives being in battles, wars, and conflicts,” said Johnson.

“I want people to remember that it was, that people gave their lives for this holiday. Got to remember that freedom is not free, and everybody enjoys the day and enjoys their families. Some of us can’t do that,” Johnson added.

As Americans celebrate Independence Day Tuesday, Velasquez, Southerland, and Johnson encourage everyone to take a moment to remember and honor those who have made enormous sacrifices for our freedoms.

