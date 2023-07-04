Bryan police arrest three teens accused of breaking into a dozen vehicles

By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An alert citizen and quick police work resulted in the arrest of three teenagers accused of participating in a crime spree overnight into Monday morning.

Police say the suspects broke into a dozen vehicles and were in possession of multiple guns, including one reported stolen from College Station.

Officers were alerted just before 5 a.m. to a motor vehicle burglary in progress in the 300 block of South Hutchins Street. They quickly arrived in the area and located the suspects who attempted to run away. Officers were able to apprehend the three suspects and link them to multiple burglaries that occurred overnight.

Great investigative work by officers led to arrests for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and Evading Arrest or Detention.

“This is a reminder that if you see something suspicious, say something. It is also a reminder to always lock your vehicle doors and remove any valuable items. Together we can help deter crime in our community,” said police in a post on social media.

The arrested individuals are:

Marquavius Benford, 17-year-old, of Bryan

- Burglary of Motor Vehicle x 12

- Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

- Evading Arrest or Detention

- Directive to Apprehend

A 16-year-old of Bryan

- Burglary of Motor Vehicle x 12

- Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

- Evading Arrest or Detention

- Directive to Apprehend

A 16-year-old of Bryan

- Burglary of Motor Vehicle x 12

- Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

- Evading Arrest or Detention

- Directive to Apprehend

