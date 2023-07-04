College Station neighborhood celebrates Fourth of July parade

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Foxfire H.O.A celebrated their 16th annual Foxfire Fourth of July Parade.

The event began Tuesday morning at Triangle Park with the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem. Remarks by the College Station Mayor followed as well as a salute to veterans and working servicemen and women.

The parade began immediately after with kids racing through in bikes covered in red, white and blue. Neighbors and families lapped the park three times in honor of some of the most famous rights established by the Declaration of Independence: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.

“I wanted my grandchildren to have a way to celebrate the Fourth of July other than just fireworks. I wanted them to remember why we are celebrating,” said Blanche Brick, Lead Organizer.

Following the parade, refreshments were offered with the chance for kids to climb on a fire truck and visit the local police.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.