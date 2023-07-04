Elizabeth Lutheran Church holds 27th 3rd of July Celebration

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Jul. 3, 2023
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the 4th of July, Elizabeth Lutheran Church in Caldwell held its 27th 3rd of July Celebration and Fireworks Display on Monday.

The free event kicked off at 6 p.m. and the fireworks went off at 10 p.m. There was dancing, live music, food trucks, vendors, bounce houses, and more. A silent auction was also held with proceeds going towards scholarships and church programs.

Burleson County Judge, Keith Schroeder, says the long-standing tradition is a great way to get everyone together before the holiday.

“We have many people from the community from different churches involved in the event as well as participating in the event,” Schroeder said. “It’s a great opportunity for Burleson County.”

Schroeder said the event started off as just a firework show, but the church wanted to do more.

“Our church wanted to do something for the community to show patriotism for our country and our celebration, our independence, so it’s something that a lot of folks started years ago and it turned into a tradition,” Schroeder said.

As he sells drinks and watermelons at his both Schroeder said it was great seeing everyone come out.

“People from all over the county come in and not only support the event but show their pride in the United States and our independence,” Schroeder said.

