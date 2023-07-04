First I Love America Independence Day parade brings out College Station community

College Station was able to celebrate the Fourth of July in a new way thanks to the College...
College Station was able to celebrate the Fourth of July in a new way thanks to the College Station Noon Lions Club.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station celebrated the Fourth of July in a new way thanks to the College Station Noon Lions Club.

Tuesday the organization hosted its first I Love America Independence Day Parade & Celebration.

“It was a grassroots parade effort. We invited different organizations and different family groups from the community to come and celebrate our great nation,” said Lions Club I Love America committee member Mary Walker.

The parade and celebration were held at Wolf Pen Creek and featured participants walking around the park and yard games.

There were also performances up until 1 2p.m.

The Lions Club says this was a great way to show some Independence Day spirit in College Station.

“We are a very patriotic community and we just want to celebrate our nation, our great state of Texas and the Bryan-College Station area and Brazos Valley.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tarrant County Ellie Breaux was crowned from a field of 57 young women all competing for...
Miss Texas 2023 is crowned, will represent the state in Miss America
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Multiple firearms were recovered in the suspects possession including one that had been...
Bryan police arrest three teens accused of breaking into a dozen vehicles
Police say a 34-year-old man died of his injuries after he dove headfirst from a 40-foot...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Texas lake
A deadly shooting Fort Worth, Texas may have been related to a neighborhood July 4th...
Shooting after local festival leaves 3 dead and 8 injured in Texas, police say

Latest News

Dat Documentary drops on Fourth of July
The center was founded in 1953
Mt. Zion’s Community Center hosts 70th annual 4th of July Celebration
The center was founded in 1953
Mt. Zion's Community Center 4th of July Celebration
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
While the median project along Texas Avenue appears to be on track for completion this summer,...
Texas Avenue improvement project delays part 2 as medians near completion