First I Love America Independence Day parade brings out College Station community

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station celebrated the Fourth of July in a new way thanks to the College Station Noon Lions Club.

Tuesday the organization hosted its first I Love America Independence Day Parade & Celebration.

“It was a grassroots parade effort. We invited different organizations and different family groups from the community to come and celebrate our great nation,” said Lions Club I Love America committee member Mary Walker.

The parade and celebration were held at Wolf Pen Creek and featured participants walking around the park and yard games.

There were also performances up until 1 2p.m.

The Lions Club says this was a great way to show some Independence Day spirit in College Station.

“We are a very patriotic community and we just want to celebrate our nation, our great state of Texas and the Bryan-College Station area and Brazos Valley.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.