Former Chairman and CEO of First City Bank of Bryan dies

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The former Chairman and CEO of First City Bank of Bryan, Marshall Bookman Peters has died.

Peters has served the Bryan College Station community in various roles and ways. He was the Chairman of the TAMU Chancellor’s Century Council, former member of the TAMU System Investment Advisory Committee, served on the TAMU Committee for the location of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library, and was on the Advisory Board of the TAMU Bush School of Public Service.

Additionally Peters is a former member of TAMU Mays College Development Council and was honored as an Outstanding Alumnus of the Mays College of Business. He was also the first Chairman of the TAMU Opera & Performing Arts Society Underwriters.

Peters has served in various organization within the Brazos Valley. He was the Chamber of Commerce President, United Way Drive Chairman, Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center President, Brazos County Industrial Foundation President and Trustee of the Bryan/College Station Public Library. He was also known to support numerous philanthropic organizations.

At one point Peters was named Bryan College Station Citizen of the Year. He was also selected as a member of the Bryan ISD Education Foundation Hall of Honor.

Peters and his wife Florence have four daughters and three grandchildren.

