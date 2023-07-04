Mt. Zion’s Community Center hosts 70th annual 4th of July Celebration

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MT. ZION, Texas (KBTX) - Mt. Zion’s Community Center in Burleson County hosted its 70th annual 4th of July Celebration on Tuesday.

The center was founded in 1953 by a group of community leaders wanting to celebrate the 4th of July annually.

Over half a century later, the event is still bringing the community together, with people from the area traveling back to Mt. Zion to celebrate the holiday.

This year there was free barbeque, cake, ice cream, a raffle and fellowship.

Learn more about Mt. Zion’s Community Center here.

