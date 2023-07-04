Prepare for 4th of July gatherings at TopDog Fireworks

By Caleb Britt
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The 4th of July is always a popular time to gather and show off fireworks that will be unforgettable. If you’re still searching for the perfect ones, TopDog Fireworks in Navasota may have what you’re looking for.

It has a variety of options that can fit any budget, and there are several deals customers can take advantage of. Some of those include buy-one-get-one-free on 500-gram cakes and buy-one-get-one-free on 200-gram cakes, fountains, novelties and firecrackers.

Before putting the fireworks to use, it’s important to be cautious. Some things to keep in mind include:

  • Make sure kids have adult supervision when around fireworks
  • Put used fireworks in a bucket of water to ensure they’re fully extinguished
  • Don’t use fireworks within city limits
  • Stay away from vegetation and buildings when using fireworks
  • Keep a 14-foot distance between you and large fireworks displays

More tips can be found here.

Members of the Navasota High School Diamonettes will be onsite to give safety tips and answer questions about their firework options. A portion of the store’s proceeds go towards the team. Those funds help with things like meals during the football season, contest fees and costumes.

TopDog Fireworks will be open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to midnight. It’s located at 23510 Highway 6 South in Navasota.

For more information on the Diamonettes and to keep up with what they’re doing, click here.

