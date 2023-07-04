Runners celebrate independence day at the Firecracker 5k

Dozens of people in the Brazos Valley folks got their July 4th celebrations started early...
Dozens of people in the Brazos Valley folks got their July 4th celebrations started early Tuesday.(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dozens of people in the Brazos Valley got their July 4th celebrations started early Tuesday.

Runners gathered at Century Square in College Station for the annual Firecracker 5k.

Organizers say construction caused the course to go through some last minute changes, but people were still able to go around the golf course and through part of the Texas A&M campus.

“A lot of people are moving to the area and Century Square has been so supportive it has taken off a little bit more,” said Brazos County Running Co owner, Mike Nugent.

Organizers say this is an event that grows every year and they appreciate the turnout.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tarrant County Ellie Breaux was crowned from a field of 57 young women all competing for...
Miss Texas 2023 is crowned, will represent the state in Miss America
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Multiple firearms were recovered in the suspects possession including one that had been...
Bryan police arrest three teens accused of breaking into a dozen vehicles
Police say a 34-year-old man died of his injuries after he dove headfirst from a 40-foot...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Texas lake
A deadly shooting Fort Worth, Texas may have been related to a neighborhood July 4th...
Shooting after local festival leaves 3 dead and 8 injured in Texas, police say

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update - July 4
Neighbors and visitors gather to celebrate the Fourth of July at Triangle Park in College...
College Station neighborhood celebrates Fourth of July parade
The Brazos Heritage Society hosted a history themed Fourth of July celebration at Heritage Park.
Brazos Heritage Society hosts ‘Old-fashioned’ Fourth of July celebration
Dat Documentary drops on Fourth of July