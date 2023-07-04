Runners celebrate independence day at the Firecracker 5k

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dozens of people in the Brazos Valley got their July 4th celebrations started early Tuesday.

Runners gathered at Century Square in College Station for the annual Firecracker 5k.

Organizers say construction caused the course to go through some last minute changes, but people were still able to go around the golf course and through part of the Texas A&M campus.

“A lot of people are moving to the area and Century Square has been so supportive it has taken off a little bit more,” said Brazos County Running Co owner, Mike Nugent.

Organizers say this is an event that grows every year and they appreciate the turnout.

