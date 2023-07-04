Some rain is expected Tuesday. Here’s what that means for 4th of July plans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday brought the highly anticipated return of rain to parts of the Brazos Valley. As the sea breeze kicks on for another day, scattered rain and a few non-severe thunderstorms are expected to dot the radar for the 4th of July. While this is not anything close to a washout, a few downpours and quick thunderstorms could send a few of us indoors for a bit during the afternoon hours.

WINDOW FOR RAIN: 1 PM - 7 PM

Scattered rain to an isolated thunderstorm is possible for some Tuesday afternoon (KBTX)

Morning outdoor plans? Neighborhood parades? Flag raising ceremony? No issues here. Sunrise temperatures are expected around 80°. It will be on the humid side, but a healthy amount of clouds overhead should help keep the early morning sear off.

New data in tonight continues to support a shot at scattered rain & a few storms through the afternoon & early evening hours of our #4thofJuly in Brazos Valley.



Not everyone gets wet. Isolated 30mph+ gusts not ruled out along with some lightning to duck indoors for pic.twitter.com/qPB3hPnW7e — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) July 4, 2023

By midday, the sea breeze -- cooler air from the Gulf of Mexico moving inland -- is expected to crawl north. Scattered rain and a few storms are likely around lunchtime in places like Galveston, Houston, and Fort Bend County. By early-to-mid afternoon, this boundary will move scattered, fleeting rain and a few isolated thunderstorms through the Brazos Valley from south to north. Much of this activity is expected to be of the “pop up, fall down” short-lived variety. In fact, most of the Brazos Valley will remain rain-free for the holiday. A stronger thunderstorm that can form has the chance to become stationary. While severe weather is not expected, any substantial storm has the potential for:

Wind gusts in excess of 30-35mph

Brief clusters of lightning

Extremely localized rain totals between 0.5″ and 1.5″

No rain in your backyard by 6-7 pm? You likely will have missed out for the day. Plans to head out and catch one of the many fireworks displays across the area? The evening looks dry with any rain chance fading with the loss of daytime heat. Without a cooling shower at least nearby, the heat index is expected to be near or over 100° as you sit and wait for the rocket’s red glare. Be sure to bring plenty of water for you and the family, even with the sun going down.

4th of July fireworks forecast (KBTX)

LOOKING BACK: INDEPENDENCE DAYS OF THE PAST

Last year, 2022 tied with 2009 as the second hottest July 4th in Bryan-College Station’s 141-year recorded history. The all-time hottest 4th of July occurred in 1933 (90 years ago) when the official high temperature topped off at 103°. The coolest daytime high of record? 2016 only managed to climb to 80° thanks to the most rain that has ever fallen on the holiday at 1.56″. Below is a look back at how 2023 will stack up against the last decade of Brazos Valley Independence Day celebrations:

A look back at the last 10 years of 4th of July highs in Bryan-College Station (KBTX)

By the way: even with a decent amount of cloud cover Tuesday, the UV index will still be high enough to cause a sunburn in as little as 10 to 15 minutes!

