Texas Avenue improvement project delays part 2 as medians near completion

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the span of two years, TxDOT says 580 crashes with five fatalities were reported on Texas Avenue between SH-21 and University Drive. This is 40% higher than the statewide average for similar roadways.

This is why the TxDOT median project can be seen spanning Bryan right now. TxDOT says these medians have been created to ensure safer crossings for the roadway and business entrances. But, there is a second part to this project. According to plans presented in December 2021, a second part will add sidewalks, shared-use paths for bikers and pedestrians and grass buffers.

Those original plans show the median project beginning in 2023 and the sidewalk project beginning in 2024. While those median projects appear to be on track for completion this summer, part two has been delayed.

The Bryan City Council was notified in a June meeting that TxDOT has encountered issues obtaining right of ways and easements. It is unclear why that is happening and KBTX has reached out to TxDOT for clarification.

The median project has created significant construction interference for traffic along Texas Avenue and the locations of medians have businesses and residents sharing concerns about access or lack thereof.

While this project costs a total of $26 million, the City of Bryan committed $2 million for it and additional state and federal funds were made available through the Bryan-College Station MPO Transportation Improvement Program.

