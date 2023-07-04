VIDEO: South Texas human smuggling attempt leads to arrest by DPS

A truck is seen speeding into oncoming traffic on I-35, as the driver tries to evade arrest...
A truck is seen speeding into oncoming traffic on I-35, as the driver tries to evade arrest while heading to San Antonio.
By Hannah Tiede
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KENS) - A brazen human smuggling attempt puts lives at risk on the road. Texas DPS released a dramatic new video of a pursuit in South Texas.

A truck is seen speeding into oncoming traffic on I-35, as the driver tries to evade arrest while heading to San Antonio.

As a DPS trooper pursues a truck in La Salle County. The trooper is heard using a radio to ask for backup.

“He is driving on the shoulder on the southbound lane going northbound. We are going over 80 miles an hour,” the officer said in the video.

According to a DPS spokesperson, the trooper had attempted to pull the driver over for a traffic violation – when he took off. Heading into oncoming traffic.

The driver eventually merges back into the northbound lane. He’s seen veering into a shoulder, before pulling off of the highway.

More troopers arrive, and the driver is arrested. He’s been identified as Eduardo Aradas, from Florida.

Authorities say 12 migrants were in his truck.

The incident happened on the same day San Antonio remembered the deadliest human smuggling attempt in modern US history.

June 27, 2022, marked one year 53 migrants died in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer on Quintana Road.

DPS says the driver involved in that highway pursuit is now facing criminal charges of human smuggling, reckless driving, and evading arrest. Authorities say the 12 migrants were turned over to border patrol agents.

© 2023 KENS via CBS NEWSPATH All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tarrant County Ellie Breaux was crowned from a field of 57 young women all competing for...
Miss Texas 2023 is crowned, will represent the state in Miss America
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Police say a 34-year-old man died of his injuries after he dove headfirst from a 40-foot...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Texas lake
Multiple firearms were recovered in the suspects possession including one that had been...
Bryan police arrest three teens accused of breaking into a dozen vehicles
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to...
The wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory and snarling summer plans

Latest News

Tuesday Weather Update - July 4
The former Chairman and CEO of First City Bank of Bryan, Marshall Bookman Peters has died.
Former Chairman and CEO of First City Bank of Bryan dies
Ahead of the 4th of July, Elizabeth Lutheran Church in Caldwell held it’s 27th 3rd of July...
Elizabeth Lutheran Church holds 27th 3rd of July Celebration
B/CS Daughters of the American Revolution pay tribute to fallen soldiers and patriots
B/CS Daughters of the American Revolution pay tribute to fallen soldiers and patriots