The Arts Council and City of College Station team up for mural project

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley is teaming up with the city of College Station for a public art project.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley and the city of College station are teaming up for a public art project.

The Arts Council Mural Project is a joint effort to make art more accessible, increase tourism and celebrate the history of the city.

“When a mural is on a wall or in a city, it really helps the quality of life,” said Sheree Boegner, Executive Director of ACBV. “It increases visibility to that business, it will entice more visitors, it will entice even our locals to come out and see what’s happening.”

Basic requirements include walls being visible to vehicle or pedestrian traffic, accessible by lift or ladder and offer little to no obstacles for the artist.

Applications are open for artists and business owners here.

