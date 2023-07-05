College Station native competing at American Quarter Horse Youth World Cup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly 200 national and international athletes have been in the Brazos Valley for the American Quarter Horse Youth World Cup.

One of those competing didn’t have to travel far for the competition.

Lauren Pursley is on Team USA and is a College Station native. She’s on the equestrian team at Oklahoma State and will compete in ranch riding, horsemanship and showmanship at this Youth World Cup.

In order to make Team USA, riders must submit a three minute riding video showcasing their skills and accomplishments. Pursley volunteered with the organization in 2018 and knew she wanted to make the roster.

“It was really exciting to see it behind the scenes, Pursley said. “But to get the call that hey you made it.. that was very exciting because there’s only ten of us, and they went through a selection of 150 applications, so it’s an honor. It’s really exciting I got to be selected for it.”

The 19 year old is competing in ranch riding, horsemanship and showmanship.

“My favorite is horsemanship, and I’ll actually be competing in showmanship for the first time,” Pursley said. “So it’s a little scary but pretty exciting to try something new.”

She’s trying something new in an arena she’s quite comfortable in.

“I’ve grown up here, and I’ve been here a hundred times for little shows, so to see it in this capacity with this many people.. it’s really need to see it come alive,” Pursley said.

Twenty two countries are being represented at the Youth World Cup and the competition isn’t the only exciting thing going on this week.

“I think that is the most important part for all of us.. is making all these connections,” Pursley said. “We’d never get together like this otherwise. I’ve never met any of these other countries. It’s really cool that we all get brought together.”

Pursley is showing on July 6 and 8 at the Brazos County Expo Center.

She also made the team in 2020 when they were suppose to go to Germany, but the pandemic made the competition virtual, so she’s even more eager to compete for her home country in her home town.

