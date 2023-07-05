Conservation techniques to save water and money

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Marina Vences
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Water conservation is important to everyone, especially during the summer, when water usage can increase to 1 million gallons per hour in the city.

Jennifer Nations, College Station’s water resource coordinator, says the biggest issue the city sees during the summer in terms of water usage is people watering their lawns during the day. She says this actually wastes a lot of water.

“It’s actually the worst time to water during the hottest part of the day. [Think of] the water cycle and evaporation,” said Nations.

If no changes are made, she warns of excess pressure on water main lines, which could lead to water line breaks.

She also said the easiest way to conserve water is to limit how often someone waters their lawn, down to one day a week. The added benefit, you’ll use less electricity which will help utility companies keep up with demand.

“If people can water just two days a week and then that allows us more time to fill our tanks, to continue to provide water pressure. So avoid watering on Mondays, try to water like one day during the week, and then one weekend day,” Nation said.

Another way that this conservation can help everyone is when you pump out less water, you are also going to pay less on your monthly bill.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas
A deadly shooting Fort Worth, Texas may have been related to a neighborhood July 4th...
Shots fired into crowd of hundreds after Texas holiday festival leave 3 dead, 8 injured
Miss Tarrant County Ellie Breaux was crowned from a field of 57 young women all competing for...
Miss Texas 2023 is crowned, will represent the state in Miss America
4th of July Celebrations across the Brazos Valley
College Station was able to celebrate the Fourth of July in a new way thanks to the College...
First I Love America Independence Day parade brings out College Station community

Latest News

Asset Hero Property Management
Houston investigator shares new claims about Asset Hero Property Management
The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley is teaming up with the city of College Station for a...
The Arts Council and City of College Station team up for mural project
According to National Today, around 1 billion people from across the world eat chocolate every...
Prepare for World Chocolate Day with Wild Flour Bake Shop
Wednesday Night Weather Update - July 5
Global temperatures recorded since 1979
Science Behind the Headline: KBTX Chief Meteorologist explains ‘Earth’s hottest day ever’