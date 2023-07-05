Houston investigator shares new claims about Asset Hero Property Management

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston-area investigative consulting firm has published new concerns from property owners and renters about College Station-based Asset Hero Property Management.

In May, KBTX detailed the suspension of Asset Hero president Kyle Dwyer’s real estate broker license as part of a deal with the Texas Real Estate Commission. The commission ruled there was proof Dwyer violated the state’s real estate code, including charging tenants for fees that were outside the scope of their leases. The ruling also fined Dwyer $3,000 but did not require him to admit guilt.

KBTX spoke to many current and former Asset Hero clients who echoed similar concerns, some of whom had sued the company. Online records for Brazos County currently show five active civil cases involving Dwyer in Brazos County courts, along with several small claims cases more common to tenants and landlords.

Since KBTX’s original report, Dolcefino Consulting has documented grievances against Asset Hero from more property owners and renters.

Dolcefino says the company now operates with Dwyer’s wife, Sarah, as its lead broker, even though Kyle Dwyer remains listed as a broker on the company’s website. In the more than twelve-minute piece, consumers question whether the Texas Real Estate Commission, Brazos County officials, and Texas A&M University are doing enough to protect Texas A&M students and their families from a company with an F rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Dwyer declined to speak with Dolcefino Consulting during a filmed public encounter. The firm says they also attempted to reach out to Dwyer and Asset Hero for five weeks prior to the incident.

During KBTX’s reporting, Dwyer’s attorney said Asset Hero was unavailable for an interview and had no comment on the matter.

Dolcefino Consulting is run by former KTRK investigative reporter Wayne Dolcefino, who was routinely recognized for outstanding investigative work during nearly three decades at Houston’s ABC affiliate. The firm’s website advertises it as being hired by private citizens, companies, and law firms “to expose injustice, fraud, and abuse of power.”

