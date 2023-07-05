Prepare for World Chocolate Day with Wild Flour Bake Shop

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A sweet holiday is only two days away. It’s World Chocolate Day, and it’s a day to commemorate the treat many people love whether smooth and sweet or dark and bitter.

According to National Today, around 1 billion people from across the world eat chocolate every day. That can be easy to do at places like the Wild Flour Bake Shop in Brenham.

Owner LaToya Beal and her mother are known for making chocolate-filled desserts like double chocolate cake, chocolate chip cookies and turtle cheesecake.

When it comes to World Chocolate Day, there are no rules. You can celebrate by getting your favorite chocolate desserts at a bakery like the Wild Flour Bake Shop or making something at home.

Beal shared the ingredients you can use to make chocolate chip cookies at home below.

Caleb Britt joined LaToya Beal, owner of WildFlour Bakeshop on preparations for World Chocolate Day.

The Wild Flour Bake Shop is located at 2650 Highway 36 South in Brenham. The business can also be found on Facebook, Instagram and its official website.

Beal, a Brenham native, has been baking since she was younger and opened the bake shop about eight months ago. She comes from a long line of bakers including her grandmother who used to be a baker at the city’s bus station.

“She made everything from scratch,” Beal said. “She cooked and made breads. My mom baked and now we do it together.”

