Sizable chance to cool down and get some rain before triple digits return

Keep the rain gear around! Showers and a couple storms look likely Wednesday and Thursday...
Keep the rain gear around! Showers and a couple storms look likely Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Morning after morning waking up at or ABOVE the 80 degree mark, watching people a county (or two) away get the rain that YOU deserve, when will it end??

Hopefully, today! Showers and a few storms look likely and likely for quite a few folks through the end of the week, especially Wednesday and Thursday.

An area of enhanced moisture moves out of the gulf and onto the coast Wednesday morning. This will give an “oomph” to daytime heating and the seabreeze, allowing higher coverage and more generous rainfall rates for pop-up showers and storms through the end of the week. Best overall chance looks to come Thursday during the day, but we may see some local activity as early as Wednesday midday.

As quickly as this higher chance for rain and storms arrives, it gets out of town for the weekend. High pressure looks to take back over across the state, and we may reach into the triple digits again as early as Saturday.

