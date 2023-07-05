Treat of the Day: BSID student selected to represent Texas at World Leadership Conference

By Marina Vences
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - High school student Ka’Melo Brooks was selected to represent the state of Texas at the Hugh O’Brian Youth (HOBY) World Leadership congress in Chicago.

He was chosen from out of more than 120 students from 85 high schools at the HOBY State Leadership Seminar in Houston.

The HOBY is a conference that takes place every year, and was created by Hugh O’Brian in 1958. The conference aims to develop and inspire young people around the country and the world to come together to make positive choices and contributions to their local communities.

