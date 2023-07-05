Twenty-Six Aggies Set to Compete at USATF Nationals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M track & field team has 22 representatives set to compete at the USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships and four Aggies will participate in the U20 Championships, both held at Hayward Field, July 6-9.

Results from these meets can qualify participants for the 2023 World Championships, 2023 Thorpe Cup, 2023 Pan Am Games, 2023 NACAC U23 Championships and 2023 Pan Am U20 Championships.

Headlining the A&M contingent are the 2022 World Athletic champions Fred Kerley (100m), Athing Mu (800m) and Bryce Deadmon (4x400m). Kerley will be racing in the 200m, as he has an auto-qualification bid to the 2023 World Athletic Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in the 100m where he currently holds the third-fastest time in the world (9.88) for the 2023 season. Mu will be competing in the 1500m, as she is seeking to qualify for a second event at the 2023 Worlds following an auto-bid in the 800m, where she’s tied for the 10th-fastest time in the world this season. Finally, Deadmon logged a time of 44.72 at the Music City Track Carnival, securing a top-20 ranked time in the world heading into the USATF Nationals. The Aggies will be represented by another 11 pros/former students in Elijah Morrow (200m), Brandon Miller (800m), Samantha Watson (800m), Devin Dixon (800m), Shamier Little (400m hurdles), Deshae Wise (400m hurdles), Jacob Wooten (pole vault), Will Williams (long jump), Maggie Malone (javelin), Annie Kunz (heptathlon) and Shaina Burns (heptathlon).

The Maroon & White will also be represented by four 2023 NCAA Championships finalists. Jermaisha Arnold and Tierra Robinson-Jones both made the finals of the 400m where they finished seventh and eighth, respectively, garnering the pair All-America status. Connor Schulman in the 110m hurdles and James Smith II in the 400m hurdles also ranked among the best in the nation, again finishing in seventh and eighth place, respectively. Another four current members of the track & field team will be in action, including Semira Killebrew (100m), Auhmad Robinson (400m), Jaiya Covington (100m hurdles) and Bryce McCray (400m hurdles).

Two current members of the program and a pair of incoming freshmen will participate in the U20 Championships. Jack Mann III secured a silver medal in the pole vault at the SEC Outdoor Championships this spring, as he sits in third in the USA U20 pole vault ranks with a season best clearance of 17-8.5/5.40m. Camryn Dickson will take to the track in both the 100m and 200m, with season bests of 11.17 and 22.86, respectively. Incoming Aggies participating in the championships include Laila Hackett and Carlie Weiser. Hackett is slated to run the 100m and 200m, while Weiser is entered in the discus and shot put.

The championship meet will be streamed on both USATF.TV and CNBC, fans can also follow the live stats from the event through Flash Results.

