Two found deceased in Conroe home, believed to be married couple

CONROE, Texas (KBTX) - A death investigation is ongoing after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced two people were found dead.

The sheriff’s office says a male and female were found both in a decomposition state. Their investigation so far indicates this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The identities of the male and female are not being released right now, but they are believed to be a married couple. This investigation began after deputies responded to a welfare check in Conroe at a home on Spindle Oaks Drive where they found the couple.

This investigation is ongoing.

