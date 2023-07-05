Two found deceased in Conroe home, believed to be married couple

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.(MGN)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONROE, Texas (KBTX) - A death investigation is ongoing after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced two people were found dead.

The sheriff’s office says a male and female were found both in a decomposition state. Their investigation so far indicates this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The identities of the male and female are not being released right now, but they are believed to be a married couple. This investigation began after deputies responded to a welfare check in Conroe at a home on Spindle Oaks Drive where they found the couple.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tarrant County Ellie Breaux was crowned from a field of 57 young women all competing for...
Miss Texas 2023 is crowned, will represent the state in Miss America
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
4th of July Celebrations across the Brazos Valley
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion involving fireworks on July 4 in east Texas.
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas
Multiple firearms were recovered in the suspects possession including one that had been...
Bryan police arrest three teens accused of breaking into a dozen vehicles

Latest News

Texas Avenue improvement project delays part 2 as medians near completion
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Tuesday Evening Weather Update - July 4