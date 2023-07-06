12th Man Films Original Content Now Available on SEC Network+

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- In a historic first, 12th Man Films’ first two full-length documentaries are now available for streaming on SEC Network+. It is the first time that school-produced, non-event productions have been housed on the SEC Network’s OTT streaming app.

Available now via SEC Network+ are “All American | The Dat Nguyen Story” and “Standing Room Only / The Legend of the 12th Man.” Both movies remain available on the official Texas A&M Athletics website at 12thMan.com and on the 12th Man TV OTT app available on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire Stick.

“All American | The Dat Nguyen Story” (Released July 4, 2023)

All American revolves arounds the unbelievable true story of Dat Nguyen’s life – and how he has used his athletic platform to break stereotypes and evoke cultural change. It is a story of adversity, perseverance, and triumph – a living personification of the “American Dream.” Nguyen’s family fled Vietnam under the cover of darkness during the fall of Saigon with his pregnant mother carrying the unborn Dat, who was born in a refugee camp in Arkansas. The family eventually settled in Texas in the tiny coastal town of Rockport where young Dat found the game of football and became a legend.

“Standing Room Only / The Legend of the 12th Man” (Released Aug. 20, 2022)

Standing Room Only is a sweeping look at a tradition that is often imitated, but never duplicated. The first major production of 12th Man Films was fittingly a full-length documentary tracing the famous 12th Man tradition at Texas A&M from the early days of the school to present day. As the school continued to evolve from a small all-male, military-based college to its present status as one of the premier institutions of higher learning in the nation, the 12th Man tradition has maintained as a visual standard for Aggie students in selfless service to their school.

About 12th Man Films:

12th Man Films is a creative division within 12th Man Productions whose primary charge is to identify, develop and produce unique stories about the history, culture, and impact of Texas A&M student-athletes, teams and coaches who have made significant contributions to Texas A&M Athletics. The unique nature of college sports creates communities and connects fans back to their alma mater.

These stories are told through feature-style documentaries created to highlight the heritage and legends of Texas A&M Athletics and connect the audience with the historic relevance of each subject in a meaningful way.

