Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo announces entertainment lineup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are a few months left before the Brazos Valley & Rodeo returns for its 12th year on October 13-22, and the entertainment lineup has officially been announced.

Entertainers for this year’s rodeo will take the stage on October 20 with Kobly Cooper kicking it off.

Doug Stone will headline the rodeo on October 21 following opener T. Graham Brown.

On October 22, Pesado wraps up this year’s rodeo.

Click here for detailed information on the entertainment lineup

Additional entertainment at this year’s fair and rodeo includes its kick-off weekend events which include the two-day tractor pull on October 13-14, steak and BBQ cook-offs, and a car show. The main event weekend on October 20-22 will feature the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Sealion Splash and Swifty Swine Pig Races, and Mutton Bustin’.

General admission tickets are required for those aged 10 and up. Tickets will be available for a discounted price of $15 online until September 1 at www.BrazosValleyFair.com.

After September 1 tickets will be available for $20 online, in stores, and at the gate. General admission includes entry to the rodeo and concert each day.

Those looking to partake in the carnival can purchase discounted carnival ride passes for $25 which are for one-day unlimited rides. Carnival ride passes at the gate will be $30.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.