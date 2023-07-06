BTU to update outages via text messages

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities customers will soon receive a text message when there’s a power outage.

BTU is utilizing Text Power, a text messaging system to communicate about electrical outages.

Customers will receive outage notifications and updates via text. Customers will automatically be enrolled into the program, but may opt out at any time.

Customers may need to update their mobile number with BTU if it has changed by texting 979-821-5700.

BTU plans to go live with the program July 19 or 20 and customers will receive a welcome message notifying them of their enrollment.

They will begin receiving outage updates and emergency notifications thereafter.

Text 979-821-5700 or go to btutilities.com for more information.

