BTU to update outages via text messages

Customers will automatically be enrolled into the program if their mobile number is current
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities customers will soon receive a text message when there’s a power outage.

BTU is utilizing Text Power, a text messaging system to communicate about electrical outages.

Customers will receive outage notifications and updates via text. Customers will automatically be enrolled into the program, but may opt out at any time.

Customers may need to update their mobile number with BTU if it has changed by texting 979-821-5700.

BTU plans to go live with the program July 19 or 20 and customers will receive a welcome message notifying them of their enrollment.

They will begin receiving outage updates and emergency notifications thereafter.

Text 979-821-5700 or go to btutilities.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asset Hero Property Management
Houston investigator shares new claims about Asset Hero Property Management
The Brazos County Heath District says mosquito samples collected in the area have tested...
Mosquitoes in Brazos County test positive for West Nile Virus
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office identifies two dead in apparent murder-suicide
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas
While the median project along Texas Avenue appears to be on track for completion this summer,...
Texas Avenue improvement project delays part 2 as medians near completion

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather Update - July 6
BTU will be using a text messaging system to communicate with customers about electrical outages.
BTU to update outages via text messages
First Friday attendees encouraged to be prepared for warmer temperatures
Brazos County commissioners extend disaster declaration for harmful bacteria at county jail