Colorado State now forecasts an “above-normal” Atlantic Hurricane Season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Colorado State was the first to release its Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast back in April. Initially, citing a potential strong El Niño this summer, forecasters called for a hurricane season slightly below the seasonal average. A second update was given back in June, slightly increasing the cyclone outlook for the Atlantic basin. This third update from Colorado State continues to increase their forecast, and now are calling for an above-average Atlantic hurricane season in 2023.

The forecast calls for a total of 18 named storms including the four that have already formed. Of which, 9 will become hurricanes, and 4 to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger).

Updated Atlantic seasonal #hurricane forecast from @ColoradoStateU calls for above-normal season: 18 named storms (including 4 that have formed), 9 hurricanes & 4 major hurricanes. Extremely warm tropical/subtropical Atlantic may dominate over #ElNino:https://t.co/P6RZ2qdweL pic.twitter.com/6DU3PZGTJ7 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 6, 2023

The agency does note, that the uncertainty with this increased outlook is larger than normal. This is due to the anticipated onset of a robust El Niño during the peak of the season. This phenomenon will increase vertical wind shear in the Caribbean and tropical Atlantic, making storm formation and development difficult. However, the majority of the tropical and subtropical Atlantic has record warm sea surface temperatures. This could counteract the impact of the vertical wind shear, and allow cyclones to form regardless.

Large swaths of the tropical and subtropical North Atlantic are at record warm levels, favoring Atlantic #hurricane activity. This anomalous warmth is why CSU's seasonal hurricane forecast has increased, despite likely robust #ElNino. pic.twitter.com/KRnjmQauYO — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 6, 2023

Hurricane season started in June and lasts through November. August to October tends to be the peak of the Atlantic season, with August and September being bigger months for the state of Texas. To track the season as it goes along, click here to download the 2023 PinPoint Weather Hurricane Tracking Chart!

Regardless of how “active” a hurricane season is, it only takes one to make a very large impact.

