Experience Chillin’ & Grillin’ at Texas Grill Supply

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s an opportunity to give your backyard a refresh with the Chillin’ & Grillin’ Giveaway. This is a collaboration between KBTX, The City of Navasota, Slovacek’s and Texas Grill Supply. Along with the chance to win weekly prizes, there’s a grand prize valued at $2,562.09.

A wireless meat thermometer and a large Big Green Egg Grill with a stand from the Texas Grill Supply is a part of that grand prize.

The Big Green Egg Grills have been around for over 40 years and can be used to make almost anything. Texas Grill Supply owners Jason Shryock and Kristi Shryock have had one for numerous years and have used it to make several meals like their Thanksgiving dinner.

“I had the turkey going, then I had the sides,” Kristi Shryock said. “Once it heats up, it holds that heat so I threw on the pumpkin pie.”

The grill comes in seven sizes and has a lifetime warranty. The large is the most popular size the store sales, according to Kristi Shryock.

“This is perfect for a small family, for big entertaining, anything like that,” Kristi Shryock said. “This is the personal size that we’ve had for almost 25 years.”

No matter your skill level of knowledge of the grill, the store has several resources to make you a pro in no time. There are cookbooks dedicated to the Egg, and the store owners even offer an Egg 101 class that teaches how to take full advantage of it.

“In addition to all of these Eggs, it’s all about the wonderful foods that you can create with that, and we’re here to help you,” Kristi Shryock said.

Along with the Eggs, the Texas Grill Supply has many other products to make your outdoor space even more beautiful. From different types of grills and smokers to game tables that are made to last in any condition. If you need help pulling everything together, the Shryocks can help design the overall look of your space.

To learn more about the Texas Grill Supply, click here. The store can also be followed on Facebook and Instagram. You can also visit in person at 1802 Welsh Avenue in College Station.

In addition to the large Big Green Egg Grill, the Chillin’ & Grillin’ grand prize winner will also receive a Slovacek’s Sausage gift package valued at $500 and a Yeti Cooler and two Adirondack Chairs from the City of Navasota. For more on the giveaway, click here.

