First Friday attendees encouraged to be prepared for warmer temperatures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday will officially be the first “First Friday” of the summer.

As people make their way to Downtown Bryan to enjoy dining at restaurants and shopping in stores, the city of Bryan wants to remind everyone to make sure they are safe spending time outside.

Katelyn Brown with Destination Bryan also suggests spending a little bit more time inside stores before shopping with vendors outside.

“A variety of our businesses are open up late so if you’re not wanting to be out in the heat you can definitely go inside our businesses,” said Brown.

There will also be extra seating to accommodate visitors.

