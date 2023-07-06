Great Promise for American Indians perform in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Families had the opportunity to get a taste of Native American culture Thursday at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library. That’s where members of the Great Promise for American Indians performed heritage dances of Native Americans in Texas. Group members even invited kids and their families to dance with them.

Along with the performance, group members shared stories about Native American history and the process of making their traditional garments. Group members said it’s important for them to travel and share their culture to keep it alive.

“It’s important because a lot of people think we don’t exist anymore,” group member Nan Blassingame said. “They honestly don’t realize we live among them every day. Texas has one of the biggest populations of Native American tribes that have moved here in today’s world.”

The BCS Library System has been hosting cultural experiences like this to coincide with its summer reading program theme “All Together Now: Todos Juntos Ahora.” It’s meant to encourage inclusivity and promote kindness.

More performances will be headed to the library system July 13.

The Houston Grand Opera will be July 13 at 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library.

Lucas Miller, the Singing Zoologist will be at the Larry J. Ringer Library July 13 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

