Grimes County deputies arrest two men on drug-related charges following pursuit

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says two men were arrested on various charges following a pursuit Friday night.

Arrested were Roderick Jones and Jahmol Harrison.

The following statement was shared Wednesday by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office:

On Friday, June 30th, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Sgt. Santana was on the State Highway 6 Feeder heading northbound, approaching State Highway 90, when he tried conducting a traffic stop on a white-four-door sedan for speeding as it entered a gas station parking lot. The vehicle refused to stop and continued west on East Washington Avenue, speeding and driving all over the roadway while items were being thrown out the passenger side window.

The vehicle finally came to a stop, and with the assistance of other deputies and officers, from Navasota Police Department, two male occupants were detained. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle due to the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Sgt. Santana located three containers of marijuana and one container of multicolored pills.

Law enforcement personnel walked the roadway where items were being thrown out and recovered, a baggie still containing the same type of pills in the vehicle, along with additional pills on the roadway and near the suspect vehicle.

After the investigation was completed, the driver, Roderick Jones, was charged with Evading w/a Motor Vehicle (State Jail Felony), Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 4G-200G (Felony 2), and Possession of Marijuana <2OZ (Class B Misdemeanor). The passenger, Jahmol Harrison, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 4G-200G (Felony 2) and Tampering with Evidence (Felony 3). A field test was conducted on the pills, which tested positive for Methamphetamine and Fentanyl, resulting in 23 Grams.

