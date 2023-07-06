From The Ground Up: Adapting to different farming techniques

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Adapting to new and different farming techniques has more producers staying in business fosters innovation within the industry.

“Being open to somebody coming in and offering a different take on what you’ve been doing, it’s not saying you’re doing bad, it’s just see if we can do something a little different. Sometimes we don’t even know it needs tweaking until somebody else’s eyes get on it,” said Texas A&M AgriLife Livestock Specialist Ron Gill.

Experts also believe that if producers don’t change their techniques over time, it will be hard for agriculture to thrive.

“If we get to that mindset sometimes and think we’re good enough that’s always dangerous in any business to think you’re good enough and this is where you need to be.”

