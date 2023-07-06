From The Ground Up: Adapting to different farming techniques

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Adapting to new and different farming techniques has more producers staying in business fosters innovation within the industry.

“Being open to somebody coming in and offering a different take on what you’ve been doing, it’s not saying you’re doing bad, it’s just see if we can do something a little different. Sometimes we don’t even know it needs tweaking until somebody else’s eyes get on it,” said Texas A&M AgriLife Livestock Specialist Ron Gill.

Experts also believe that if producers don’t change their techniques over time, it will be hard for agriculture to thrive.

“If we get to that mindset sometimes and think we’re good enough that’s always dangerous in any business to think you’re good enough and this is where you need to be.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asset Hero Property Management
Houston investigator shares new claims about Asset Hero Property Management
The Brazos County Heath District says mosquito samples collected in the area have tested...
Mosquitoes in Brazos County test positive for West Nile Virus
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office identifies two dead in apparent murder-suicide
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas
While the median project along Texas Avenue appears to be on track for completion this summer,...
Texas Avenue improvement project delays part 2 as medians near completion

Latest News

Along with the performance, group members shared stories about Native American history and the...
Great Promise for American Indians perform in Bryan
There’s an opportunity to give your backyard a refresh with the Chillin’ & Grillin’ Giveaway.
Experience Chillin’ & Grillin’ at Texas Grill Supply
BTU will be using a text messaging system to communicate with customers about electrical outages.
BTU to update outages via text messages
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update - July 6