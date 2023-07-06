Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offers diabetes resource class

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is offering a “Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes” series.

This five-part series is a program for people and caregivers of people living with Type 2 Diabetes.

They will meet on Fridays, August 11 through September 8 at the Brazos County Extension Office, 4153 County Park Court in Bryan.

Topics include: how food affects blood glucose, eating the right carbs in the right amounts, improving blood glucose control with physical activity, medications, and avoiding complications.

This free class is perfect for those newly diagnosed or those having trouble managing their diabetes.

Sign up at by August 4 by calling 979-823-0129 or visiting brazos.agrilife.org.

