Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Margo

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Margo is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for July 7.

This sweet girl is about 5-years-old.

She’s been at the shelter for about five months and is ready to find her forever home. According to Aggieland Humane she’s a total “couch potato.”

Take a look at Margo and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

