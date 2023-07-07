Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Margo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Margo is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for July 7.

This sweet girl is about 5-years-old.

She’s been at the shelter for about five months and is ready to find her forever home. According to Aggieland Humane she’s a total “couch potato.”

Take a look at Margo and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

