All-SEC veteran Aicha Coulibaly joins Aggie Women’s Basketball

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the signing of two-time All-SEC guard Aicha Coulibaly on Friday.

“We are incredibly excited that Aicha chose to be a part of our Aggie Family,” Taylor said. “The passion that she displays on the court is going to electrify Reed Arena. She has been one of the best two-way players in the SEC. Her experience and talent will have an immediate impact on our team.”

Coulibaly is the No. 22-ranked transfer prospect, according to ESPN.com. The 6-0 guard played the first three years of her career at Auburn where she garnered two All-SEC Second Team selections (2022, 2023). During the Mali, Africa, native’s two All-SEC seasons, she posted 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and shot 42.6% from the field.

The incoming senior scored a career-high 31 points while going 12-of-20 from the field against Ole Miss last year. Coulibaly has registered 52 double-digit scoring games and posted 16 outings with 20-or-more points throughout her career. She has also turned in nine double-doubles during her time at Auburn.

Coulibaly played high school basketball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. She also competed for Mali’s national team at the FIBA U16 African Championships in 2017 and led her team to the tournament championship where she earned MVP honors with 21.8 points per game. She was the No. 7-ranked prospect in Florida out of high school and was tabbed as No. 29 at her position by ESPN.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound highway 6 is shut down at OSR.
DPS investigating crash involving 18-wheeler in Brazos County
Asset Hero Property Management
Houston investigator shares new claims about Asset Hero Property Management
Blue Bell has released a new ice cream flavor called Monster Cookie Dough.
Blue Bell releases new ‘Monster Cookie Dough’ ice cream
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say
Doug Stone, Kolby Cooper and Pesado will be performing at this year's Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo announces entertainment lineup

Latest News

Terry Price Texas A&M defensive ends coach
Terry Price Celebration of Life service on Saturday July 8
Texas A&M Baseball
Earley transitions into full-time role for Aggie Baseball
St. Joseph in College Station receives 400 build-a-bears for children admitted to the hospital
Bryan ISD School Board approves upgrades to infrastructure