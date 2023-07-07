City of Navasota kicks off Summer Movies in the Park series Friday

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota wants you to grab your family and head out to Brule Park tomorrow for its first night of Summer Movies in the Park.

Each Friday in July, the city will play a different movie on a large inflatable screen.

This week’s showing is “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”. It will start shortly after dusk.

You are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, blanket and some snacks. Alcohol and smoking products are not allowed.

Other movies in the series include:

  • Night at the Museum (July 14)
  • The Sandlot (July 21)
  • Top Gun: Maverick (July 28 -date night showing)

The City of Navasota says the goal of the Summer Movies in the Park series is to bring communities and families together.

All showings are free.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asset Hero Property Management
Houston investigator shares new claims about Asset Hero Property Management
The Brazos County Heath District says mosquito samples collected in the area have tested...
Mosquitoes in Brazos County test positive for West Nile Virus
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office identifies two dead in apparent murder-suicide
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas
While the median project along Texas Avenue appears to be on track for completion this summer,...
Texas Avenue improvement project delays part 2 as medians near completion

Latest News

The power grid is hoping to keep things cool during the summertime.
Texas gets $60 million in federal funds to strengthen power grid against extreme weather
Restaurant Report Card: July 6, 2023
Experts say nationwide job growth mirrors BCS, highlighting tourism and hospitality
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Wellborn Road traffic to be switched to outside lanes only beginning Friday