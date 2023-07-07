City of Navasota kicks off Summer Movies in the Park series Friday

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota wants you to grab your family and head out to Brule Park tomorrow for its first night of Summer Movies in the Park.

Each Friday in July, the city will play a different movie on a large inflatable screen.

This week’s showing is “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”. It will start shortly after dusk.

You are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, blanket and some snacks. Alcohol and smoking products are not allowed.

Other movies in the series include:

Night at the Museum (July 14)

The Sandlot (July 21)

Top Gun: Maverick (July 28 -date night showing)

The City of Navasota says the goal of the Summer Movies in the Park series is to bring communities and families together.

All showings are free.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.