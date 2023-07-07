College Station ISD introduces new Superintendent of schools

Dr. Tim Harkrider was officially hired as College Station ISD’s next superintendent Wednesday afternoon.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. Tim Harkrider was officially hired as College Station ISD’s next superintendent Wednesday afternoon.

Harkrider was previously the superintendent at Willis ISD for 11 years and says he’s looking forward to continuing his career in Aggieland.

“Sometimes you get that itch to do something different.,” Harkrider said. “College Station was in Region 6 so I’ve known about College Station for years.”

He is also looking forward to building on the momentum the district has already created.

“Our school district is an attraction for families and I’m just looking forward to continuing that solid push and great reputation,” he said.

The College Station ISD school board was also attracted to Harkrider’s ability to get bonds passed.

With the upcoming bond election, board president Jeff Horak said he’s relying on Harkrider’s skills to help the district grow.

“Dr. Harkrider’s ability to paint the picture for our stakeholders to show what the district truly is and where we’re going, I think he excels at that, and were excited to see how that goes,” said Horak.

Harkrider’s official first day will be Monday July 10.

