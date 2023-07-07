Contractors to begin work on portion of Holleman Drive Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -TxDot is encouraging drivers who use a portion of Holleman Drive to find an alternate route starting Friday.

Contractors are beginning reconstruction of the Holleman Drive and Harvey Mitchell Parkway intersection.

The pavement on the current Eastbound/Northbound side of Holleman Drive will be re-striped and reduced to carry one lane in each direction at the Harvey Mitchell Parkway signal during this phase of reconstruction.

Traffic on Harvey Mitchell Parkway is not expected to be impacted.

TxDot says these changes will be in place for about two weeks.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.