Contractors to begin work on portion of Holleman Drive Friday

Contractors to begin work on Holleman Drive Friday
Contractors to begin work on Holleman Drive Friday(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -TxDot is encouraging drivers who use a portion of Holleman Drive to find an alternate route starting Friday.

Contractors are beginning reconstruction of the Holleman Drive and Harvey Mitchell Parkway intersection.

The pavement on the current Eastbound/Northbound side of Holleman Drive will be re-striped and reduced to carry one lane in each direction at the Harvey Mitchell Parkway signal during this phase of reconstruction.

Traffic on Harvey Mitchell Parkway is not expected to be impacted.

TxDot says these changes will be in place for about two weeks.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asset Hero Property Management
Houston investigator shares new claims about Asset Hero Property Management
The Brazos County Heath District says mosquito samples collected in the area have tested...
Mosquitoes in Brazos County test positive for West Nile Virus
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office identifies two dead in apparent murder-suicide
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas
While the median project along Texas Avenue appears to be on track for completion this summer,...
Texas Avenue improvement project delays part 2 as medians near completion

Latest News

The work is scheduled to be completed by next Wednesday.
Overnight lane closures on portion of Highway 6 to begin Sunday
Police estimate Stanquarius McGruder was going about 70 miles per hour in an area with a speed...
Police: Driver arrested after speeding near crash scene in College Station
PinPoint Radar estimate for measurable rainfall Thursday, July 6th
Measurable rain (finally) returned for a majority of the Brazos Valley. Here’s how much fell Thursday
Dr. Tim Harkrider was officially hired as College Station ISD’s next superintendent Wednesday...
College Station ISD introduces new Superintendent of schools