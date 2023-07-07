Crash shuts down Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Northbound Harvey Mitchell Parkway is shut down at Holleman Drive following a crash.
First responders are on the scene and tow trucks are currently working to clear the area.
A KBTX reporter on the scene said traffic in the area is significant and moving very slowly.
This story will be updated as further details become available.
