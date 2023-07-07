Experts say nationwide job growth mirrors BCS, highlighting tourism and hospitality

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In June the U.S. labor market saw its biggest monthly increase in jobs since July 2022 according to a report released by ADP.

Nationwide, 497,000 jobs were created in the private sector. Experts said this was double what they expected, and it also came with an average of 6% in pay raises.

The Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce says Aggieland is the perfect example of a growing workforce.

“There are new businesses in Downtown Bryan, in both Midtowns and in between. All those new businesses need employees. They’re all growing you still go to businesses in town and see ‘Help Wanted’ signs on existing businesses. So we’re still trying to fill that gap and with all the new growth there’s just a very good thriving job market in Bryan College Station,” Chamber President, Glen Brewer, said.

Bryan-College Station unemployment rates typically sit belowt’s state and national averages. Brewer says this is what brings workers to Aggieland and keeps them here. Plus, i something most businesses here see themselves.

“45% of our businesses say they plan on hiring more workers, only 49% stay the same. So only 3% are saying they think they’re going to have less workers. So the businesses are growing, the current businesses are adding jobs, new businesses are in town. Yeah it’s probably a pretty good time to be looking for a job in this job market,” Brewer said.

One of the main industries seen around Bryan-College Station is tourism and hospitality. This is what takes up almost half of that job growth nationwide. According to Visit College Station, that’s pretty true here too.

“Our employees are back to work in the Leisure and Hospitality world and there are new jobs coming online. We saw 7% increase in Leisure and Hospitality employment between Quarter 3 and Quarter 4 of 2022. And so we’re really excited about that and hope that that momentum is going to allow us to continue to grow,” Visit College Station Tourism Manager, Jeremiah Cook, said.

Additionally, the report shows most of those new jobs created were in companies with fewer than 50 employees. Those with more than 500 employees actually lost about 8,000 jobs.

