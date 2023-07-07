First responders on scene of crash involving 18-wheeler in Brazos County

Southbound highway 6 is shut down at OSR.
Southbound highway 6 is shut down at OSR.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - First responders are on the scene of a vehicle fire on Highway 6 near the Brazos County line.

We are told a pickup truck slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler and caught fire.

Multiple ambulances and firetrucks are on the scene. A medical helicopter has also been called to the scene. We are told multiple people are injured.

Southbound Highway 6 is closed at OSR. Drivers should avoid the area.

