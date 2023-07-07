First responders on scene of crash involving 18-wheeler in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - First responders are on the scene of a vehicle fire on Highway 6 near the Brazos County line.
We are told a pickup truck slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler and caught fire.
Multiple ambulances and firetrucks are on the scene. A medical helicopter has also been called to the scene. We are told multiple people are injured.
Southbound Highway 6 is closed at OSR. Drivers should avoid the area.
⚠️11:08 pm Absolutely horrific wreck here on southbound Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell. A pickup slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler and caught fire. There are numerous victims— 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) July 7, 2023
Southbound 6 is closed at OSR. pic.twitter.com/ZmfIrlTSst
🚨MAJOR CRASH: Southbound 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway in north Brazos County. 10:53pm— 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) July 7, 2023
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.