First responders on scene of crash involving 18-wheeler in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - First responders are on the scene of a vehicle fire on Highway 6 near the Brazos County line.

We are told a pickup truck slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler and caught fire.

Multiple ambulances and firetrucks are on the scene. A medical helicopter has also been called to the scene. We are told multiple people are injured.

Southbound Highway 6 is closed at OSR. Drivers should avoid the area.

