Henry Adds Joe Sarra and Julia Abell to Coaching Staff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track & field head coach Pat Henry announced the hiring of Joe Sarra and Julia Abell as assistant coaches Friday. Sarra will assist with the multi-event and pole vault groups, while Abell will work with the distance group.

“I am extremely pleased to be adding both Julia [Abell] and Joe [Sarra] to our staff,” Henry said. “I feel both have unique abilities and will help with our program’s continued success.”

Henry continued, “Joe has worked as a volunteer assistant for the past two seasons and has done a great job assisting Coach Mario Sategna with our pole vaulters and our multi-event athletes.”

Sarra’s impact on the track & field team during his two-year tenure has been quickly noticed, as he has helped coach A&M’s pole vaulters to six conference medals, including one gold, two silver and three bronze.

Before making the trip to Aggieland, Sarra was head coach at the Louisiana Pole Vault Compound, a premier academy that specializes in coaching junior high and high school athletes. During his time in Louisiana, he produced one national champion along with six All-Americans.

Sarra has also made an impact on the international stage, as he coached current Aggie track & field team member Heather Abadie during his tenure at the Louisiana pole vault Compound. He helped her set the Canadian National U20 indoor record with a clearance of 13-11.25/4.25m. He has since continued working with Abadie on the international circuit, as she won the 2022 Canadian U20 pole vault title and went on to finish eighth at the World Athletics U20 Championships.

His work with Abadie also dominates the A&M record books, as the sophomore holds the top-six outdoor clearances in program history, with the record standing at 14-3.25/4.35m at this year’s SEC Championships in a silver medal showing.

“Julia has been an athlete with our program for the last five years and has developed into one of our best distance runners in program history and is a school record holder in the steeplechase. She’s a Texan that I believe will be a perfect hire to work and assist Coach Wendel McCraven as both a coach and recruiter.” Henry added.

Abell joins the program following the conclusion on her final season as a student-athlete at Texas A&M. A decorated member of the cross country team who ranks in the top-12 performers list in three events, No. 1 in the 3000m steeplechase, where she also holds the top-three times, No. 10 indoor 5000m and No. 12 indoor 3000m.

During her five-year athletic career Abell was also a standout in the classroom, as she made four SEC Spring and Fall Honor Rolls, while also being named to the 2021 USTFCCCA Cross Country All-Academic Team and USTFCCCA All-Academic Team, as she pursued her bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and master’s degree in business.

As a true veteran of the cross country team, she will work directly alongside coach McRaven in developing the next great set of distance runners in Aggieland.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.