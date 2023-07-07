KAMU show “Brazos Valley Gold” will broadcast from First Friday event in downtown Bryan

if you can't make it out, you can listen on KAMU-FM at 90.9 FM radio.
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Marina Vences
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fran Lamb has been the voice of the KAMU radio show “Brazos Valley Gold” for nearly 30 years, under the name “Miss Dixie.”

This Friday, the show will be broadcasting from the First Friday event in downtown Bryan for the first time ever.

The show features classic country music, and Lamb says she has 900 CDs in her collection.

Lamb says the station thought of the idea to have her broadcast from the event to connect more closely with long-term listeners, which is more difficult to do from inside the studio booth.

“It’s very hard to connect inside of a studio with people who are listening,” Lamb said. “So we said, hey, let’s go out and sit on the side, you know, and speak with people.”

Lamb hopes that people will feel comfortable enough to come over and speak to her because she loves the show and says the music was a part of her childhood. The show will be broadcast live from the event the same that it does each Friday, only this time, she’ll be face-to-face with loyal listeners.

The station will also be giving out free stickers and magnets to attendees.

Lamb will be there from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. near the corner of 29th and Main Street near the Subway restaurant, and if you can’t make it out, you can listen on KAMU-FM at 90.9 FM radio.

