Man indicted on felony theft charges turns himself in to authorities

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A man formerly from Cameron is behind bars facing felony theft charges.

Brendan Myers was recently indicted on multiple theft charges. One of those charges is for theft from an elderly person of at least $30,000.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office says they worked with several other sheriff’s offices, including one in Kansas, to find Myers.

Myers turned himself in around 6:30 Friday morning.

His bond has not yet been set.

